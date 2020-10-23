After four years of taking AVID electives at New Manchester High School, the first cohort of AVID students are seeing the fruits of their labor in the form of college acceptance letters. Proud seniors are receiving their coveted notifications in the mail and are gleefully sharing the exciting news with Rachel Rogers, AVID school coordinator and teacher.
Jouni Farris and Destinee Pearson have been AVID students since the program first arrived at New Manchester High School in 2017. Both students were accepted at Kennesaw State University next fall. Jouni cried upon reading the good news. She credits Mrs. Rogers for holding her accountable.
“The AVID electives taught me to take thorough notes, prepare for assessments and plan for my future,” said Jouni.
During this period of virtual learning, Rogers has been assisting her 12th graders with college applications. When asked how it makes her feel to see her students benefit from their hard work, Rogers replied “Like a proud Mama.” She went on to say, “I've always told my students to work hard, commit, and trust the process in order to realize their dreams. And now those dreams are coming true.”
Adhering to the AVID belief in preparing students for college and career, New Manchester High School has developed a college-bound culture that benefits all of its students. Teachers decorate college corners where they show pennants that advertise their alma maters. In the school lobby, names of students who have been accepted at colleges and universities are displayed. These visuals promote conversations between teachers and students about post-secondary options.
AVID stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination. More than just another special program, AVID is a philosophy that holds students accountable to the highest academic standards and offers additional social support so they can rise to the challenge of higher education. AVID aspires to prepare students traditionally underrepresented at colleges and universities for success in high school, college and the workforce.
All 20 elementary schools in the district now include AVID approaches to their instruction. “It’s never too early to set the expectation for post-secondary learning,” said Melissa Joe, AVID Coordinator for the Douglas County School System. “We want our students to learn skills that will prepare them for success when they begin the college search process. We are setting a college-bound culture starting with kindergarten.”
Turner, Stewart and Chestnut Log Middle Schools now offer the AVID elective this school year as well.
