On the evening of Sept. 1, the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) celebrated over 50 artists and their 87 works of art.

Among the collection from several states were portraits, animal paintings, abstracts, breathtaking photographs, Dhuku headdress, authentic Korean sculpture, interactive glass sculpture, bronze statue, and so much more. Several ribbons and cash prizes were presented for the National Juried Arts Show 2022 (NJAS), with a People’s Choice award yet to be announced.

