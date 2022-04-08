AWES holds annual 'Literature Loving Ladies'

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
On March 25, Annette Winn Elementary School held its 5th Annual Literature Loving Ladies.
The event was a hybrid of online and in person readers. The morning was filled with 30 readers consisting of Douglas County School System employees, employees from Douglas County Government, Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, Douglas County Public Library, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Partners in Education, friends and family members of our faculty and students.
Just a few of the readers:
• Melissa Joe, AVID Coordinator, read her favorite book, “Fox in Socks.”
• AWES Principal, Dr. Abell shared her favorite book, “I Am Enough.”
• Lenah Allen, Multimedia Journalist at WALB TV in Albany, GA read, “What If” and answered many questions about her job.
• Factory Shoals Elementary School Principal and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority member Tosha Wright read “Stand Tall Mary Lou Melon.”
• Demetria Barnum from DCSS Success Center and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority shared her favorite book.
• Kelly Young Silva, owner of Words in Motion Acting School, not only read to classes but also answered many questions about what it takes to become an actor.
