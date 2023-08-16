The Back to Band Bash held at Douglas County High School last Saturday was “amazing and a huge hit,” according to Stefanie Wood, a parent who helped organize the event.
The event was billed as a way for band students in Douglas County to get together and have fun. Wood said more than 200 band students from all five Douglas County high schools took part.
“It was amazing to see every band student in attendance working side by side and then having fun playing games and dancing to the DJ. Prizes included hoodies, blankets, door prizes, autographed photos from various movie stars and artists, candy and more,” Wood said. “I think the most fun part was the GIANT water balloon fight with over 3000 water balloons on the practice field.”
Wood, the parent of a band student at Lithia Springs High, praised the parent support to set up, run the event and clean up.
About halfway through the event, storms rolled in, forcing the party inside the new gym at the school, Wood said.
Sponsors included Marco’s Pizza, Dominos Pizza, Oriental Trading Company, Home Depot, Creative Designs by Stefanie, Mr. Moonwalk, Arts Center and many others.
“I loved to see the kids from the other bands taking ownership of the event and volunteering to help when things moved inside,” a band parent from New Manchester High said.
Douglas County High band parent Evlyn Ortega said, “Everyone was so polite and friendly. … They are amazing representatives of the Douglas County School System’s fine arts programs.”
