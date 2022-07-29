July 23 was an "incredible day" for the Douglas County School System as the district helped thousands of students kick off the new school year. The district shared over 1,000 backpacks that day to help students achieve academic success. It also helped children start the school year strong by connecting families to vital school and community resources.

About 4,200 people attended the inaugural Back to School Kickoff to kick off the Aug. 3 first day of school. It united 100 employees and volunteers passionate about Douglas County students and their ongoing learning.

Trending Videos