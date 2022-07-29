July 23 was an "incredible day" for the Douglas County School System as the district helped thousands of students kick off the new school year. The district shared over 1,000 backpacks that day to help students achieve academic success. It also helped children start the school year strong by connecting families to vital school and community resources.
About 4,200 people attended the inaugural Back to School Kickoff to kick off the Aug. 3 first day of school. It united 100 employees and volunteers passionate about Douglas County students and their ongoing learning.
To ensure all families had access to district resources, DCSS translators greeted families. They translated for families in Spanish, Russian, and Haitian Creole. The languages represent three of the languages most commonly spoken by district families at home.
The event rallied administrators and volunteers from all 35 district campuses. They all offered information to make the first day of school productive and successful. To help parents navigate the first-day bus ride, the Transportation Department provided route information. Student Services also assisted by providing free vision, dental and hearing screenings for younger students attending school for the first time. The Douglasville Police and Fire Department, Wellstar, WSA, Cobb Douglas Public Health Department, and other local agencies joined in the effort by sharing resources on keeping students healthy and safe.
The kickoff and resource fair continued throughout the afternoon as employees provided information about district employment and helped parents apply for open opportunities. To keep students entertained, high school volunteers played games with students while the School Nutrition Department grilled hot dogs and hamburgers and helped parents apply for free and reduced lunch.
Superintendent Trent North said DCSS hosted the event to prepare students for school. He believes the kickoff sends a message that the community supports and believes in students.
“Going back to school is an exciting time for students,” North said. “The Board of Education and I recognize that preparing for the first day can be overwhelming and stressful for many families. This event brought all our departments together to lay the foundation for student success.”
North added that the event could not have been possible without the community.
“Serving students is at the heart of everything we do," he said. "Support at the Back to School Kickoff was phenomenal, and we are incredibly grateful. This event showed our community’s passion for students. Our community supported the event because we are all invested in seeing our students succeed.”
