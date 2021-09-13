Badges of honor: UWG recognized as College of Distinction for fifth year

For the fifth consecutive year, the University of West Georgia has been recognized by Colleges of Distinction, an organization that awards institutions committed to excellence in higher education.
UWG’s College of Education, Richards College of Business and Tanner Health System School of Nursing (THSSON) have each been honored for the 2021-22 academic year. The university was also recognized for its work in career development, military support, and equity and inclusion.
“Excellence is our desired outcome at the University of West Georgia, and we are humbled by this recognition and fiercely proud of the work being done in these units in service to students,” said UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly. “As we continue to navigate our daily work in the curation of a first-choice university, it is resoundingly evident that our efforts are continuing to make important, lasting impacts and ultimately positive outcomes in the lives of those we serve.”
Founded in 2000, Colleges of Distinction has advocated for institutions whose undergraduate experiences are grounded in a philosophy of engagement, teaching, community and outcomes. The organization’s selection process consists of detailed interviews and research regarding each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts alongside its general education programs, career development, strategic plan, student satisfaction and more.
The academic recipients – UWG’s College of Education, Richards College of Business and THSSON – each earned the award for the fifth consecutive year. These units represent the university’s commitment to achieving outcomes for students in alignment with the institution’s strategic plan.
“I am incredibly thrilled for UWG to receive this honor,” said Dr. Jon Preston, UWG’s provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs. “As innovators, we strive to excel and provide our students with the highest caliber of education and distinctive experiential opportunities that go beyond the classroom. This recognition is another important indicator of our commitment to supporting students, helping them launch their careers even before they graduate.”
The student experience outside the classroom was also recognized, with UWG’s efforts in career development, military support, and equity and inclusion honored – each for the second consecutive year.
Dr. André L. Fortune, UWG’s vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, said the honor is of particular significance.
“It is a continuing point of pride for our institution to be recognized for equity and inclusion, as well as our work in military support and career development,” said Fortune. “We continue to endeavor to foster an atmosphere in which all students belong and have limitless opportunities for growth, advancement and success.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.