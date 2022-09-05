The Gathering, Douglas County High School’s successful marching band competition, returns on Saturday, Oct. 1, for its second year and now bigger than last year.
The competition has grown and evolved by establishing itself also as a community building event by creating a fall festival atmosphere for all the participants and locals to enjoy.
In the 2021 season, the event surpassed the organizer’s expectations by attracting 15 high school bands and more than 2,000 spectators from schools and cities as far away as North Carolina, to Douglas County High School’s newly renovated football stadium.
This year, with increased support from local community partners, the Tiger Band will host 17 competing high school bands, two exhibition bands — Westover Marching Patriots from Albany, GA and The Incomparable DCHS Marching Tiger Band — will perform throughout the day. Visitors will be able to take a break in between music shows to shop at the 30 local vendors’ booths or have a delicious bite to eat at one of the six local food and dessert trucks supporting the event.
The event serves as a showcase for local and regional talent, as a community building event, and a fundraising opportunity supporting the Douglas County High School bands program. The Douglas County High School Marching Tiger Band provides a musical outlet for more than 100 high school students as well as support for local middle schools in the county.
EVENT DETAILS
The Gathering: High School Marching Band Competition
The DCHS competition hosts 17 high school marching bands from Douglas County and the South. It will feature a special performance by Westover Marching Patriots from Albany, GA and the Incomparable DCHS Marching Tiger Band. Saturday, Oct. 1, 12p-8pm. Douglas County High School, 8075 Campbellton Street, Douglasville, GA 30134. Tickets are $10 and will go on sale Sept. 1. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/399496303197. Visit www.facebook.com/DCTigerBands to stay informed of ticket sale details, as well as DC Marching Tiger band news, performances and band events.
