The Gathering, Douglas County High School’s successful marching band competition, returns on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Gathering, Douglas County High School’s successful marching band competition, returns on Saturday, Oct. 1, for its second year and now bigger than last year.

The competition has grown and evolved by establishing itself also as a community building event by creating a fall festival atmosphere for all the participants and locals to enjoy.

