The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is featuring Bedelia’s Bees in this month’s Pop Up Arts Shop.
Bedelia’s Bees offers an array of exquisite honey and jellies, all crafted from sustainably kept bees. Discover the delightful creations of Bedelia’s Bees this month at the CAC’s Pop Up Arts Shop, located at 8652 Campbellton St. Perfect for gifting, Bedelia’s Bees’ natural delights are a sweet treat for your loved ones.
Based in Temple, Georgia, Brandi Freeman is the owner and talented artist behind Bedelia’s Bees. From unprocessed honey to handmade jellies & jams, Bedelia’s Bees creates natural delights sourced from the freshest fruit & sustainably farmed bees. Brandi is an active vendor in community markets across the West Georgia area. Previously she has made appearances in Douglas County at the Church St. Farmers Markets, Taste of Douglasville, Chili Cook Off, and more!
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. All gifts start at just $5 so be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone! The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.