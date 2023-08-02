The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is featuring Bedelia’s Bees in this month’s Pop Up Arts Shop.

Bedelia’s Bees offers an array of exquisite honey and jellies, all crafted from sustainably kept bees. Discover the delightful creations of Bedelia’s Bees this month at the CAC’s Pop Up Arts Shop, located at 8652 Campbellton St. Perfect for gifting, Bedelia’s Bees’ natural delights are a sweet treat for your loved ones.