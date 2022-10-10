BelindaCare

Douglas County resident Belinda Momon has been making music her whole life, encouraging elementary students to build good character, serving as band director, playing percussion and traveling with her church choir. When Momon was diagnosed with breast cancer, she knew she could fight it with the same passion she always applied to music.

Belinda Momon has been making music her whole life, encouraging elementary students to build good character, serving as band director, playing percussion and traveling with her church choir. There’s little that can stop this lifelong teacher and Douglas resident.

