A grand opening is planned for Saturday, April 15 for the new Belk Outlet at Arbor Place Mall.
According to the company, the new outlet offers shoppers their favorite designer labels, plus new brands, at a discounted price and includes everything from clothing, shoes, handbags, home décor and more – all at final sale. In fact, this new outlet concept will carry merchandise from Belk’s top stores and offer nearly three times the assortment of products.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.