The Bellamy Brothers are making their way back to west Georgia on Thursday when they'll be performing at Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen.
The duo travels all around the world and in 2019 and 2020, the Brothers participated in Blake Shelton’s “Friends and Heroes” Tour. Shelton has also had the Brothers on The Voice as judges.
“We always knew there was something special about Blake before he made it,” said David Bellamy. “We first met Blake at one of the awards shows, and we quickly became friends.”
In 2018, the duo released the memoir Let Your Love Flow, the same name as one of the early hit songs. “Let Your Love Flow” was on BMI’s list as one of the most played songs of the 20th century. Billboard named them the Top Country Duo in 1982.
The duo has a large ranch (200 acres) in Florida where they take care of different type of animals. They also have their own recording studio on the property.
In 2019, they distributed the single/video “If You Ever Leave.”
“It’s always difficult to promote a single, but we both liked the sound of this track with 12 string guitars. The harmony and lyrics remind us of Country Rock,” said Howard Bellamy.
In 2018, the Brothers became the feature of the reality television series Honky Tonk Ranch on RFD-TV. In 2020, the show went to the Circle Network.
What is more interesting is that the Bellamy Brothers are one of the few artists in Country music that have been well received overseas. After more than 40 years in the music business, the duo performs all over the world. They have filmed video portions in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and on board the Country Music Cruise. Their concerts are welcomed in Australia, New Caledonia, Fiji, Norwegian, Switzerland, Germany and more.
They have released more than 50 albums. “Let Your Love Flow” was a great hit in both the United States and Europe. In 2013, their LP Bellamy Brothers & Friends: Across the Sea landed at No. 5 in the Swiss music charts. They have had songs have success in Canada, The UK, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Japan, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, Kenya, and South Africa. Also, the duo was one of the first groups that decided to leave the record label and start their own independent company around 1990.
Some of their biggest hit songs are “Dancing Cowboys,” “Sugar Daddy,” “You Ain’t Just Whistling Dixie,” “Do You Love As Good As You Look,” “Redneck Girl,” and, “If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me).”
The band had another two dozen hits that were successful overseas but were never released in the United States.
“For the international songs, you have to have a strong melody,” said David. “The lyric is very important, but internationally, the melody is something fans can lock into, even if they don’t understand the lyrics.”
“We’re old road dogs,” noted Howard.
David said that “Our live draw is bigger than it was in the ‘80’s. I think the same people that grew up with us and our music in the ‘60’s and ‘70’s have raised a whole new generation of Bellamy fans who grew to love our music. It’s a great feeling."
The Bellamy Boys and opening act, Judge Talford Band will be at Mill Town Music Hall on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. For information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 770-537-6455 or visit them online at www.milltownmusichall.com.
