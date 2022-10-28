Ben Hill Renovations president, Brooke Ivey, family, clients, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening of their new showroom by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Oct. 10. Ben Hill Renovations is the premier renovations company for all of Metro Atlanta. They are located at 8990 Highway 5 in Douglasville.
Ben Hill Renovations is known for its high level of expertise and experience. From larger cities to big towns, and in every rural community all throughout the Metro Atlanta area and beyond, their complete home renovation services are among the most highly rated. Ben Hill Renovations believes that your home is your #1 investment so you should treat it right by keeping your home looking great, and keeping your family protected from the elements!
Ivey commented, “We want to thank everyone for coming out to celebrate our showroom grand opening! If you haven’t been by to visit our showroom yet, we’d love to have you! Our showroom hours are Monday- Friday, 8 am-5 pm.”
Douglas County Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Brooke, and her staff, “We are so thrilled to celebrate your brand-new showroom here in Douglasville. Thank you for providing a top-tier full-service renovation destination to the citizens of Douglas County and keeping Douglas County beautiful. We look forward to continuing to support and promote Ben Hill Renovations for many years to come.”
For more information about Ben Hill Renovations or to schedule a free estimate, contact them at 770-919-5325, or visit their website at bhrenovations.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram @benhillrenovations.
