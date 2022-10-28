Ben Hill

Ben Hill Renovations president, Brooke Ivey, family, clients, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening of their new showroom by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Oct. 10.

 DC Chamber/Special

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

Ben Hill Renovations president, Brooke Ivey, family, clients, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening of their new showroom by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Oct. 10. Ben Hill Renovations is the premier renovations company for all of Metro Atlanta. They are located at 8990 Highway 5 in Douglasville.

Trending Videos