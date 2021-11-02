Benton House of Douglasville Senior Living Community is celebrating team member Marlene D’Hati Bellegarde, who won a beautiful Kia Soul, this year, for the company’s Third Annual 2021 Team Appreciation Car Giveaway.
Principal Senior Living Group hosted the drawing for two car giveaways during National Assisted Living Week for the “hero’s” who provide fantastic service for seniors in their communities.
“Benton House employs a number of unique approaches to show appreciation. We offer a number of surprise gifts throughout the year to say thank you, but the car giveaway is always a highlight and emotional moment.” says Shelly Ealey, executive director.
The other team member that won a car this year was from Benton House located in St. Augustine, FL.
Benton House of Douglasville is located at 4999 Prestley Mill Rd., Douglasville, and offers assisted living and memory care services.
