Great Place to Work and FORTUNE recently honored Benton House Senior Living as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Aging Services.
The National Award considered feedback representing 189,159 employees working for Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in Senior Housing & Care and At-Home Care in the Aging Services industry.
Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. Only 50 companies make the list each year. Benton House took the No. 19 spot on the list.
“We are excited and honored to be named one of the top 50 companies in the nation in the Aging Services category," said Michael Allard, CEO of the Benton House family of communities. " This honor is validation that a sustained and focused plan of recognition, based on our organizational values, is attracting, and retaining the absolute best in our industry.
It’s our fourth consecutive year certified as A Great Place to Work, and our second national win. It is especially gratifying to recognize our outstanding team this year of some much transition in the labor force. Our folks are absolute heroes in service.”
Benton House employs a number of unique approaches to showing appreciation. A highlight is the annual new car giveaway.
"We offer a number of surprise gifts throughout the year to say thanks, but the new car giveaway is always a highlight and an emotional moment,” Allard said.
The Best Workplaces for Aging Services stand out for excelling in a competitive industry.
“The value of creating great workplaces for all is a clear competitive edge in the Aging Services sector,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “When organizations like Benton House treat their own people with care and respect, you can expect their staff to treat your loved ones with that same care.”
“The effect of engaged employees has magnified in the aging sector, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, CEO of Activated Insights, the senior care company of Great Place to Work. “We have found that organizations that have maintained or increased employee engagement during this year’s challenges have been able to be more resilient, provide enhanced care, and perform better.”
Benton House Senior Living communities offer assisted living and memory care services. In addition to being A Great Place to Work certified, the communities also enjoy numerous customer satisfaction and “best of” awards. For more information contact Benton House of Douglasville at 770-942-9449 or visit www.bentonhouse.com.
