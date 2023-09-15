Great Place to Work and Fortune have honored Benton House Senior Living Communities as one of the 2023 Best Workplaces for Aging Services. This is the community’s third time in four years to be named on this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Benton House is one of the best companies to work for in the United States.

Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. Only 50 companies make the list each year.