Habitat pic

Berkadia and Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta on Aug. 9 dedicated a two-story house in Austell to homeowner Brittany Neal and her four children: Ashlyn, 14; Malaya, 12; Asher, 10; and Lockett, 6.

 Habitat for Humanity/Special

On Aug. 9, full house sponsor Berkadia and Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta dedicated a two-story house in Austell to homeowner Brittany Neal and her four beautiful children: Ashlyn, 14; Malaya, 12; Asher, 10; and Lockett, 6.

Brittany works as the activities/life enrichment director at an assisted living facility in Cobb County. Due to the skyrocketing cost of rent in Cobb County, she simply could no longer afford to continue maintaining a decent place to live for her family. 

Trending Videos