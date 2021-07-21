SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta recently welcomed Berkadia, a Berkshire Hathaway and Jefferies Financial Group company, as a new house sponsor. Berkadia sponsored the entire build, and its volunteers and Habitat staff raised the first walls on Saturday, July 17 on Austell Avenue for the Tanchez family.
Future homeowner, Gabriela Tanchez, is a hardworking single mother to 11-year-old Joseph. She immigrated from Guatemala to Louisiana with her parents at age four, and later moved to Georgia to attend cosmetology school and pursue a career as a hairdresser.
Last year, Gabriela and her son were living in an apartment and their lease ended at the beginning of the pandemic. They were unable to renew or find another available apartment, and since that time, have been living in her father’s town home, with many of their belongings also in their car.
Gabriela worked hard to qualify for a Habitat home so that she and Joseph could finally have a permanent home. Gabriela says she is overjoyed to earn and own “a true home they can share and celebrate with family and friends.”
“We’re thrilled and humbled to sponsor a home with Habitat for Humanity,” said Andrew Mays, Berkadia Senior Managing Director. “A place to call home is essential to helping families thrive and we’re proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity to make that possible within our Atlanta community.”
“We are grateful to welcome Berkadia to the Habitat family,” said Jessica Gill, CEO, Habitat for Humanity NW Metro Atlanta. “Because they chose to make a difference in a community where they do business, another child will grow up and flourish in a stable, safe home.”
About Berkadia
Berkadia is a leader in the commercial real estate industry, offering a robust suite of services to our multifamily and commercial property clients. Powered by deep relationships and industry-changing technology, our people sell, finance, and service commercial real estate, providing support for the entire life cycle of our clients’ assets. Our unique ownership structure allows us to put our clients’ interests first and create a marketplace that delivers a superior experience.
In 2020, Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta embarked on its first Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative in Austell, Ga. In 2021, the non-profit built and dedicated its first two-story house. Since its humble founding in the basement of a local church 35 years ago, the affiliate has built, renovated, or repaired more than 600 homes in Cobb, Douglas, and Paulding counties.
