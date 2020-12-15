Country artist John Berry is doing his 24th consecutive Christmas tour this year. The tour will be in Bremen at Mill Town Music Hall on Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
This tradition began in 1996 after the release of his Christmas project entitled O Holy Night.
Berry and his band will perform his hit Country songs to salute his 40 years as a Country music performer. The second part of the concert will present the Berry’s renown Christmas tour.
The Berrys' latest venture is his bi-weekly subscription-based podcast series, Faith, Family & Friends. The idea is to gather around with other artists, celebrities, authors and other entertainers around a comfortable setting. In late September, the Berry’s sat down with the late Charlie Daniels. This was Daniels’ last interview before his death.
Other guests will include former football coach, Vince Dooley and his wife, Barbara, Richie Furay, founding member of Buffalo Springfield and Poco in the 1960-70s, T. Graham and Sheila Brown, and Bill Cody. Other well-known individuals will be conversing with the Berrys about their lives and faith in future podcasts.
Berry has positioned 20 singles on the country charts, six that went Top five as well as the No. 1 tune, “Your Love Amazes Me.” Some of the best other known songs include, “Standing on the Edge of Goodbye, “I Think About It All the Time,” and “If I Had Any Pride Left at All.” In 1996, he achieved a Grammy win for his contribution in Amazing Grace: A Country Salute to Gospel Volume 1. He also received a Grammy nomination for “Your Love Amazes Me.”
During the Covid-19 pandemic this year, many entertainers were out of work. Berry joined with Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville. His weekly series, Songs and Stories for Kids,” charted multiple times on the Pollstar Live Stream Chart.
In 2019, Berry was diagnosed with tonsil cancer. He released a video on his official Facebook page. “I couldn’t get rid of the catch in my throat. My tonsils were swollen, so I had to take some time to figure out how to deal with this problem.” The antibiotics and steroids did not help his condition. “When the doctors noticed that I had two tumors in my tonsils, we were so relieved to find out that it was contained to the tonsil and that they were able to take both tonsils out,” added Berry. “This particular cancer is one of the most highly treatable and has an incredible cure rate.”
On Nov. 2, 2020, Jeannie Seely and John Berry sang the National Anthem at 36th All American 400 Race weekend. “It was an honor that day for my wife Robin and I to sing our national Anthem at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway with the amazing Jeannie Seely,” said Berry.
This year there are only six cities hosting John Berry’s Christmas Show instead of the usual 25. Berry’s hometown of Gallatin, Tennessee, along with Jefferson, Indiana, Dothan, AL, and three Georgia shows (Athens, Bremen, and Macon).
Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 770-537-6455 or online at www.milltownmusichall.com.
