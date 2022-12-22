Beulah’s Club Tome is a club that meets weekly to talk about the books they are reading and the projects they are completing for competitions.
However the club is also all about giving and serving others.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Occasional rain. Some snow showers mixing in overnight. Low 13F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Occasional rain. Some snow showers mixing in overnight. Low 13F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 9:27 pm
Beulah’s Club Tome is a club that meets weekly to talk about the books they are reading and the projects they are completing for competitions.
However the club is also all about giving and serving others.
Every year the club tries to give back to the school or community in some small way. This year the club’s main sponsor, Lori Blevins, decided that the club could sponsor a school wide drive to collect things for the homeless.
The club asked for soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, winter hats, and socks for the homeless.
Students dropped off items daily during the two week period of the drive.
The outpouring of kindness and generosity of the Beulah family was amazing, Blevins said. Parents sent in blankets, lotion, and other toiletries in addition to the items they asked for.
At the end of the drive club members sorted, counted and packed items for distribution.
"The Beulah Club Tome was so proud of our Beulah Bees for making this project their own," Blevins said. "We were thrilled that we were able to give so many items to the homeless. All items donated went to either the Good Samaritan Center, a ministry in Douglasville that serves a large homeless population, or to the Douglas County Boys and Girls Club annual drive for the homeless."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.