The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County presents the Douglas County Art Guild Biennial exhibit 2022. The exhibit features work by local artists and artisans in one of the most eclectic collections of the year and is on view through June 23.
The exhibit is available for tours weekdays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., with an opening reception on the evening of Thursday, May 26, 6-8 p.m., hosted by Rotary Club of Douglas County.
The exhibit includes photography, printmaking, sculpture, stained glass, mixed media and recycled art, woodturning, glass and pottery, drawing and digital art, jewelry, watercolor, acrylic and oil paint, and some surprises in between. Over 27 artmakers present over 120 works of art to inspire viewers through May and June. Community truly comes alive when Art Guild members come together to promote the freedom to express.
If you are an artist wanting to get connected with other artists in the area, the Guild has provided informative lectures, notable speakers and educational demonstrations across all mediums in an effort to stimulate and inspire its members.
Currently presided by Linda Britt, the Douglas County Art Guild, founded in 1973, is an organization composed of practicing artists and friends of the visual arts in Douglas County. The organization’s mission is to promote the arts in the community while advancing local artists through networking and exhibition opportunities.
The Rotary Club of Douglas County unites leaders from all walks of life, amplifying their individual contributions to make Douglas County and the world a better place to live and work. Visit DouglasCountyRotaryClub.org to find out more about how to create lasting change in our community and other communities around the world.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
The mission of the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County is to nurture, guide and stimulate the enjoyment of and participation
In the arts among Douglas County residents by providing an atmosphere conducive to the arts, broadening the spectrum of quality exhibits and performances available to the community, and fostering individual interactions with the arts through a wide range of satellite groups.
The Cultural Arts Council is supported in part by the City of Douglasville and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
