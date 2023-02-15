Billingslea

Chris Billingslea has been a school resource officer at Lithia Springs High School for just over a year. Billingslea is a Lithia alum, and his mission is to help students in any way possible.

 DCSS/Special

At Lithia Springs High School, Chris Billingslea is a familiar face for all students at the school. Billingslea has served as a school resource officer (SRO) for just over one year. In that role, his mission has always been to help the students he sees in any way possible.

“I’d say the best part of my job is getting to interact with students. Just getting to know them and their days and seeing how I can make their day better or smoother is what I enjoy,” said Billingslea. “Since getting into this, I’ve learned that students have a lot of stuff going on inside and outside of school, so just trying to help them with that is rewarding.”

