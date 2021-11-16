The year 2020 was a challenge for most to say the least.
Brighten Academy Charter School was pleased to bring back its signature fundraising event this year — "Birdies Fore Brighten 2021."
More than $20,000 was raised this year. Forty-four golfers and more than a dozen sponsors helped make the event special.
The day was filled with fun as the weather cooperated nicely for the event.
Team Ayers (UWG) walked away with the win for the second time since the inception of the event.
All proceeds go right back into building a better Brighten through the enrichment of students, faculty, and staff.
Brighten thanked PTO for their participation and support of the event.
