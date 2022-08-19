Kimberly Perez and Carlos Rodriguez, of Carrollton, welcomed a son, Jose Carlos Rodriguez, born July 25, 2022, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, weighing 8 pounds and 13 ounces.
Lauren and Nate Stephens, of Temple, welcomed a son, River BT Stephens, born July 8, 2022, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces. Grandparents are Bobby and Lisa Taylor, and Diana and the late Hoyt Stephens.
