Bishop Wright celebrates 40 years at Zion Hill Baptist

Bishop James Wright Jr. is celebrating 40 years of unwavering dedication to Zion Hill Baptist Church Truth Center and as a spiritual pillar in the Douglas County Community.
The Rev. Wright was called to Zion Hill Baptist Church in 1980.
He was a very energetic and inspirational preacher. He was not afraid to preach the gospel. Because of his obedience to God, the church began to grow to the point that Zion Hill became one of the biggest black congregations in Douglasville.
He soon saw the need to build a new edifice which was done with the help of the members and friends in the community. The Rev. Wright has been blessed to have a wonderful, beautiful and supportive wife, first lady Sarah Wright and a wonderful and supportive family by his side.
He has always been passionate about helping people. In 1987, his vision was birth about feeding the hungry and helping the needy. Because of this, the Feed the Hungry program was commenced. Zion Hill was the only church to initiate a program of this nature in Douglasville.
Under the Rev. Wright’s leadership, the church prepared 300-500 dinners every Thanksgiving through 2001.
On May 7, 2017, he was elevated to the office of Bishop in the Mantle Covenant Fellowship. He has preached all over Douglas County and in many states and still preaches a powerful word.
Bishop Wright enriched his learning at Columbia Theological Seminary, ITC, Liberty Baptist College in Lynchburg, VA., and the C.R.I. Institute of Religious Studies.
“Thanks to all who have helped and supported me along the way. If it had not been for the Lord on my side, I never would have made it. I thank God for the 40 years that he has never left me. Remember John 8:32,” Wright said.
