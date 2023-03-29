Once a year, two local high school students are selected by Central Georgia EMC to represent their cooperative and state as delegates on the Washington Youth Tour.
This leadership experience and tour of Washington, D.C. is an unparalleled opportunity that includes meetings with state and national leaders as well as visits to all the major sites. The delegates will join over 100 other delegates from Georgia and over 1,500 students from around the nation — all expenses paid — for one incredible week in our nation’s capital!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.