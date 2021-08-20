It seems like they have been apart for a very long time, thanks to COVID-19.
Yes, there is a new word in our Tech vocabulary; they have been ZOOM-ing along. But now they are back together, under one roof , and you are invited to join them on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Heritage Baptist Church, located on the corner of Rose Avenue and Selman Drive.
They zoomed through the beginning of their 23rd year as a Society to promote Family History and ways to find your Ancestors, To this goal, the speaker for this event is Robert Blakemore, president of the Carroll County Genealogical Society, who will be sharing highlights of their 45 year journey in “The Society.”
Blakemore, like so many Society members, did not come into this world with a passion to do his Genealogy. He was educated and married to the former Becky Brown and the parents of four children and a solid member of the Community and his Church before he was “accidentally bitten by the Genealogy Bug” and he said here is what happened,
“Googling my Blakemore family name was my aim, but when I landed in a Goldmine of Blakemores, I was hooked,” he said.
Blakemore found that his 5th great-grandfather was one of the founding fathers of Nashboro [Nashville now] Tennessee. He has spent the last 30 years researching his Mann, Rudd, Jackson, Brown, and Haney families and becoming more involved with The Society.
A long-time member of the Carroll County Genealogical Society, Blakemore learned more and more about getting the facts right each time he was assisting with projects on abstracting, Indexing and researching Carroll County families. He first served as the Society Treasurer, now he is serving as President.
The Society must be a great way to add to your family members. Blakemore and his wife now have 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Now genealogy does not guarantee these numbers for everyone, but it is usually a wonderfully, enlightened journey for any member who is on The Society. They hope you join them for your own special adventure.
