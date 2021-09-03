Betrayal at House on the Hill, Uno, Pandemic, King of Tokyo, Scrabble, Settlers of Catan, Ticket to Ride, Spendor, Kingdomino, Exploding Kittens, Chess -- These are just some of the games that students in a new club at Chapel Hill High School are playing.
"Board at the Hill" was founded by math teacher Jeremy Anderson as a way for students to meet others, learn games and feel connected. Students meet after school every Wednesday in the media center to join in the fun. At the first club meeting, 43 students attended. The next week it was 60.
Anderson is an avid board gamer and regularly plays with family and friends. He also uses board games in his lessons. "After a year with little social interaction for our students, I felt the need to start this club," said Anderson. "So far, it has wildly surpassed my expectations."
Anderson is assisted by fellow CHHS staff members Vinh Vu, Chris Haraszkiewicz, and Kevin Noel. All CHHS students are welcome to join the club on Wednesdays after school.
