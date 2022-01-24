SPECIAL To THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners recently adopted a policy that establishes a countywide minimum wage of $15 per hour for all county employees, whether full-time, temporary, or part-time.
“While Georgia’s state law sets the minimum wage at $7.25, we felt it was important to raise it more than twice the amount because we find great value in Douglas County’s workforce,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “We recognize how essential and fair increasing the county’s minimum wage should be especially while living through a pandemic the last two years.”
The recently adopted FY 2022 budget reflects Douglas County’s commitment to workforce stability. The Board of Commissioners has secured more than 28-million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), with 10.8 million (38%) allocated towards pay increases for the County’s almost 1,200 employees.
The policy became effective on Jan. 1.
