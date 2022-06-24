The Douglas County Board of Commissioners have selected Teesha Carter to serve as the director of Human Resources for Douglas County.
Carter earned a bachelor of arts degree in sociology from Christopher Newport University and a master of arts in urban affairs / human resources from Norfolk State University. Additionally, Carter earned her Certified Human Resource Manager credentials through the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia.
She is a 2018 graduate of Leadership Rockdale and has extensive experience in talent and process management; and has held positions with various non-profit organizations, the State of Virginia, and most recently, Rockdale County, Georgia.
A native of Hampton Roads, Virginia, Carter is a devoted wife and mother of two amazing sons. Additionally, she gives back to the community through several organizations, which include the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Toastmasters International, Elizabeth Baptist Church, and The Fox Theatre.
As the director of human resources, Carter will oversee the department's overall administration, coordination, and function. She will lead a staff of human resources professionals who service and support Douglas County’s most valuable asset- its workforce.
Carter’s official start date is July 5.
