Douglas County commissioners approved an agreement last week between the fire and EMS department and the Community Services Board to provide care to people experiencing a behavioral health emergency.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously 4-0 at its March 7 legislative voting meeting on an agreement between the Douglas County E-911 Operations Center and the Douglas County Community Services Board (CSB) to provide care to persons in Douglas County who are experiencing a behavioral health emergency.

“We are thrilled at this next phase of support we are presenting for people in Douglas County,” said Romona Jackson Jones, chairman of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. “The coordination between the Douglas County E-911 and Douglas County CSB is to ensure the citizens and people inside Douglas County are provided with adequate emotional support during an emergency if needed.”

