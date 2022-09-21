The Douglas County Board of Commissioners recognized American Businesswomen’s Day by unanimously voting and passing a proclamation at Tuesday night’s legislative meeting.
“In my 6th year as Chair of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, I’m humbled to be in such a significant leadership role as a woman to vote on passing this proclamation,” said Dr. Romona Jackson Jones, Chair of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. “Acknowledging women in this manner showcases how far we have come to being self-reliant and independent thinkers and leaders.”
Founded in Kansas City, Missouri, on September 22, 1949, the American Businesswomen Association brings together businesswomen of diverse occupations to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, and networking support. The organization has dedicated itself to more than 500,000 women.
The ABWA Douglas County Charter Chapter is recognized as a 2021-2022 Level II Best Practices in League Management chapter. The American Businesswomen’s Association will commemorate its 73rd Anniversary at the 2022 ABWA’s National Women’s Leadership Conference, held in person on September 8-10, 2022, in Westminster, Colorado.
