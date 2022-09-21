County Women

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners recognized American Businesswomen’s Day at Tuesday's meeting.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners recognized American Businesswomen’s Day by unanimously voting and passing a proclamation at Tuesday night’s legislative meeting.

“In my 6th year as Chair of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, I’m humbled to be in such a significant leadership role as a woman to vote on passing this proclamation,” said Dr. Romona Jackson Jones, Chair of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. “Acknowledging women in this manner showcases how far we have come to being self-reliant and independent thinkers and leaders.”

