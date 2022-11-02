The Douglas County Board of Commissioners recently voted 5-0 to proclaim November as Native American Heritage Month. The entire month is designated to celebrating the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and history and acknowledges the important contributions of American Indians and indigenous people in the United States.
“Douglas County Board of Commissioners believes in having a workplace and community that promotes diversity, equity and inclusion so celebrating the contributions made by Native Americans and Indigenous people should be no surprise,” Dr. Romona Jackson Jones, Chairman of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners said. “It’s important to acknowledge and celebrate our American Indians language, culture and traditions.”
