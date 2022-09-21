The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to proclaim Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
“My administration is proud to celebrate our Constitution and the rights of citizenship in this great Douglas County,” said Dr. Romona Jackson Jones, Chair of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. “Too many lives have been lost so we can live the promises of our founding fathers.”
This year marks the two hundred thirty-fourth anniversary of the signing of the constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention on September 17, 1787.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to live in a community in which we have so many freedoms,” Chairwoman Jones said. “The Board of Commissioners supports all of our veterans in our community who have sacrificed so much. We do not take it for granted.”
Commissioners ask Douglas County citizens to echo the ideals of the Constitution’s Framers in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties.
