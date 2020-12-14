BOC holding testing, food drive, advance voting Saturday

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has partnered with Cobb & Douglas Public Health and Community Organized Relief Effort (C.O.R.E.) to bring the community free COVID-19 testing and a food drive on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The drive-thru only event will take place on the grounds of Douglas County Courthouse (8700 Hospital Dr., Douglasville).
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged prior to arrival. To register for testing, visit covid19.dph.ga.gov.
On Dec. 19, the Douglas County Courthouse will also be an advance voting site for the General Runoff Election from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the first floor of the courthouse.
This is currently the only Saturday for early voting on the voting calendar. Several other advance precincts will be open and available to Douglas County voters.
These advance precincts include Boundary Water Aquatic Center, Dog River Library, Deer Lick Park, and Old Courthouse.
