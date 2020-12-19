The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Committee Chair Henry Mitchell and the Board of Commissioners held a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil the newly renovated tennis courts at Deer Lick Park on Dec. 11
While wearing masks and maintaining social distance, the Board of Commissioners, Parks and Recreation staff, and members of the community joined to celebrate the finished construction of five new tennis courts, picnic pavilion, restroom facility, and state of the art lighting.
These improvements to Deer Lick Park were paid for with 2016 SPLOST funds.
During the ceremony, Mitchell, Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones, and Commissioners Kelly Robinson and Tarenia Carthan all made remarks acknowledging the tremendous support of the community based on the 2016 SPLOST.
“The Deer Lick Park Tennis Courts had many issues and it was time to create this newness and make updates to the park. With the support of the community by approving the SPLOST and providing their pennies, they’re seeing where their pennies are going,” Mitchell said. “I want to thank the community for entrusting this Board and supporting this whole venture. Your pennies have done well.”
According to the SPLOST Project Manager Terry Gable, this was one of the top projects for the Parks and Recreation Department. “It was a seven-month process which began in the month of March,” Gable said. “The design team was Carter Watkins Associates and the contractor was Integrated Construction and Nobility, Inc.”
Robinson encouraged District 2 residents and all Douglas County citizens to engage and take advantage of the new facility created by their tax dollars.
Deer Lick Park is located at 2105 Mack Rd., Douglasville.
On Nov. 8, 2016, the voters of Douglas County approved a one-cent increase to the existing 6% Douglas County sales tax, labeled Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) allocated to Fire/EMS, Transportation & Parks & Recreation projects throughout Douglas County.
