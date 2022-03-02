The Douglas County Board of Commissioners have proclaimed March as Arts, Culture and Humanities Month and Women’s History Month.
As part of the Arts, Culture and Humanities Month proclamation, the BOC encourages citizens to celebrate and promote the arts, culture, and humanities in our community and promote greater participation.
“Art is easy and provocative and what is beautiful about it is the fact that all people can take part,” said Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones. “It is creativity that allows you to have a sense of freedom.”
According to the proclamation, the nonprofit arts industry also strengthens our national economy by generating $166.3 billion in total economic activity annually, $27.54 billion in government revenue, and supporting the full-time equivalent of 4.6 million jobs. The creative economy drives tourism and commerce, supports American workers, and makes up 4.2% of the annual GDP.
As part of the Women’s History Month proclamation, the entire month is set aside to celebrate the contributions of women in history, society, and culture. It has been observed annually in the United States and other countries every March since 1987.
"I often think about my grandmother and those women who came before me,” Jones said. "I will always appreciate the shoulders of the women we stand on that have labored intensely to allow us to have this moment as women leaders."
International Women's Day, a global celebration of women's economic, political, and social achievements, is on March 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.