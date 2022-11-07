The Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted 5-0 Oct. 18 to proclaim Nov. 1, 2022, through Nov. 11, 2022, as Operation Green Light for veterans in Douglas County.
“During this week, I hope all our citizens will take the time to honor the service of the men and women who have paid the unmeasurable price to protect our freedoms in this nation,” said Commission Chairwoman Romona Jackson Jones. “I’m honored myself to have served in the U.S. Army and cherish the opportunity now to serve the public as chairwoman of Douglas County’s government.”
Veterans continue to serve our community in the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, religious groups, and civil service, and by functioning as County Veteran Service Officers in 29 states to help fellow former service members access more than $52 billion in federal health, disability and compensation benefits each year.
On the first day of Operation Green Light, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners will begin honoring its military personnel on LinkedIn. Follow us on the platform as we highlight our public servants of valor every day throughout the month of November.
The Douglas County courthouse will illuminate green each night beginning Nov 7-13. All are invited to join us on the first evening of illumination as we host a Lighting Ceremony on the courthouse steps at 5:30 p.m. In addition, we encourage you to stand in solidarity with us by displaying a green light in the window of your homes and/or businesses.
Douglas County will be incorporating Operation Green Light in this year’s 22nd Annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. The parade will begin at Douglas County High School for staging and traveling through downtown Douglasville. Wear your greenest green and come out to join the festivities with us.
