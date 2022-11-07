Green Light

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 on Oct. 18 to proclaim Nov. 1, 2022, through Nov. 11, 2022, as Operation Green Light for veterans in Douglas County.

 BGC/Special

“During this week, I hope all our citizens will take the time to honor the service of the men and women who have paid the unmeasurable price to protect our freedoms in this nation,” said Commission Chairwoman Romona Jackson Jones. “I’m honored myself to have served in the U.S. Army and cherish the opportunity now to serve the public as chairwoman of Douglas County’s government.”

