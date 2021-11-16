The Douglas County Board of Commissioners recently proclaimed “International Care and Kindness Week.”
The proclamation was presented by Pilot International, a nonprofit community service organization whose mission is to serve humanitarian efforts through charitable, educational, and research programs in communities throughout the world.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has proclaimed the week in Douglas County to encourage men and women who wish to serve their community to seek opportunities to join Pilot International in fellowship and service.
“The unanimous vote of 5-0 from the Board of Commissioners speaks volumes in my mind of how important it is to recognize “International Care and Kindness Week” in Douglas County,” Dr. Romona Jackson Jones, Chairman of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners said. “Kind words and continuous acts of kindness go a long way when our community and the world has faced a global pandemic such as COVID-19.”
Pilot International is made up of a diverse group of people who celebrate family caregivers, encourage families and friends to spend time together without cell phones; and cheer teachers and mentors on through notes and drawings from children thanking them for their care and kindness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.