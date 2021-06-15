The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously 5-0 at the Board of Commissioners legislative meeting on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 to proclaim June 2021, as Fatherhood Celebration Month in Douglas County to raise public awareness of the importance of fatherhood and the importance of a father’s engagement with his children, family, and community.
The proclamation was read by citizen Dr. Latrece Collins.
“Research demonstrates that children who have an involved father are more likely to be emotionally secure, physically healthy, have success in social skills, academic performance, adult careers, and employment goals,” Dr. Collins read during the virtually held meeting.
Vice Chairman Kelly G. Robinson, a father himself, motioned to approve the proclamation and District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider seconded the motion. The proclamation was approved unanimously by the Board of Commissioners.
“This proclamation comes at a fitting time with Father’s Day approaching,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “A lot of times, mothers are emphasized for their sacrifice, hard work and effort in support of their families, and I’m pleased to be part of a unanimous vote to approve a proclamation to support fathers.”
