BOC proclamation focuses on value of older Americans

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to proclaim the month of May as “Older Americans Month,” which recognizes the contributions of older adults across the nation.
Our older Americans have paved the way for us all,” said Romona Jackson Jones, chairwoman of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. “They have paid their dues, and we honor them and stand on their shoulders.”
Every May, the Administration for Community Living (ACL) leads the celebration of OAM. This year’s theme, “Age My Way,” focuses on how older adults can age in their communities, participating and living independently for as long as possible.
Older Americans Month raises awareness concerning elder abuse and neglect.
As people age, they become susceptible to the risk of abuse and neglect, which is why resources must be in place to protect our older population from abuse and neglect.
