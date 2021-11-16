The Douglas County Board of Commissioners proclaimed Nov. 7, 2021, as A.D. West Dance Company Day in Douglas County.
“A.D. West is a staple in Douglas County as a small business that not only gives opportunities to employ our citizens but seeks to elevate and train homegrown talent for the world stage, said Commissioner Tarenia Carthan. “I commend and thank them for their business and community values.”
The A.D. West Dance Company has been recognized as one of Douglas County’s most Award-Winning Competitive Dance studios, winning nine National Competitive Championship titles along with multiple Studio of Excellence awards presented by National Dance organizations.
A.D. West Dance Company has sponsored the “Cowboy Santa Scholarship” in memory of the late Ken Smith. The scholarship allows students to receive one free month of tuition along with a Back-to-School supply drive. The dance company also participated in donating Trophies to the Special Olympics within Douglas County and has performed for numerous churches and community organizations in Douglas County, and in the Atlanta Metro Areas including for the Atlanta Hawks.
