Breast Cancer

Brenda Grissom, third from right, from Gertrude's House was among those on hand Oct. 4 when the Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution proclaiming October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Douglas County.

 BOC/Special

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted 5-0 during the Commission meeting on Oct. 4 to proclaim October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Douglas County.

“It’s extremely significant for us to address breast cancer and make citizens aware,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “It’s an honor to proclaim this month as Breast Cancer Awareness Month because I feel it’s vitally important that we address ways to help with early detection and screening for men and women to be aware of.”

