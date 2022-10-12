The Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted 5-0 during the Commission meeting on Oct. 4 to proclaim October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Douglas County.
“It’s extremely significant for us to address breast cancer and make citizens aware,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “It’s an honor to proclaim this month as Breast Cancer Awareness Month because I feel it’s vitally important that we address ways to help with early detection and screening for men and women to be aware of.”
Brenda Grissom, a two-time breast cancer survivor and founder of Gertrude’s House, a Douglas County nonprofit that supports individuals battling breast cancer, presented the proclamation before the Board of Commissioners.
Breast Cancer is the second most common form of cancer found in women in the United States and is the leading cause of cancer death for women with one in eight women diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Also, more than 2,500 men will likely be diagnosed with some form of breast cancer.
“Recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness month is special because it reminds us to continue providing support to those who are fighting the disease,” District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan said. “Early detection and treatment are crucial but so is finding a cure and therefore we must never give up hope and do all we can to help those individuals and families affected by breast cancer.”
In 2022 in the U.S., there will be an estimated 1,918,030 new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths. Due to the seriousness of this disease, the leadership of Douglas County encourages women and men to talk to their healthcare providers about mammograms and other screening methods.
