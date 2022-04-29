BOC recognizes Crime Victims' Rights Week

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously 5-0 to proclaim the week of April 24-30, as National Crime Victims’ Rights week in Douglas County during a legislative voting meeting on Tuesday, April 19, in Citizens Hall of the Douglas County Courthouse.
Before reading the proclamation during the commission meeting, Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine expressed her appreciation of the Board’s support.
“I would be remiss if I did not mention how grateful we are for the support of the Board and the services that we provide to the community,” Racine said. The Crime Victims Bill of Rights and Marsy’s Law have been passed in Georgia and at the Federal level which guarantees victims the right to meaningful participation in the criminal justice process.”
After Racine read the proclamation, Chairman Romona Jackson Jones commended the District Attorney for her commitment to respond to all victims especially during this pandemic. “Thank you for bringing awareness to National Crime Victims’ Rights Week,” Chairwoman Jones said. “Through the pandemic, we know there has been an uptick in crime nation-wide and even here in Douglas County.”
Vice Chair and District 2 Commissioner Kelly G. Robinson asked how her office responds to victims who experience trauma? “We hope to take our victims in the criminal justice process and usher them through the healing process so that they transform from victims to survivors.” Racine said. “That’s a big part of what we do to collaborate with our communities to make sure they are provided resources-that holistic healing.”
District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider applauded Racine for her work in support of victims and the continued fight against abuse of children.
