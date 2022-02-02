The Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted 5-0 to proclaim Feb. 12, 2022, as Frederick Douglass Day in Douglas County.
After Douglass died in 1895, many saw the importance of honoring his memory and activism. These celebrations helped give rise to Black History Month, enriching the long tradition of African American rituals for remembering the past.
“I am humbled by this befitting moment, said Douglas County Commission Chairwoman Romona Jackson Jones,” “I’d like to thank the team of citizens for bringing this item before the board. Frederick Douglass’ fight for human rights continues to resonate.”
Douglass was an abolitionist, a political visionary, and a businessman who helped former slaves out of bondage. Douglass also founded a newspaper and served as president of the Freedman’s bank, which helped black Civil War veterans secure loans and financial resources.
The BOC also voted 5-0 to proclaim February as Black History Month during the legislative meeting held on Feb. 1.
Black History was once a week-long celebration for many years but expanded to Black History Month in 1976.
Set aside to honor the achievements made by African Americans, the Board of Commissioners encourages all citizens to celebrate the contributions made in the arts, civil rights movement, education, entertainment, government, medicine, and other endeavors.
“As an inclusive community, we are proud to honor the history and contributions of African Americans in our community, throughout our state, and nation," said Jones.
The 2022 Douglas County Black History Program, “Celebrating Douglas County’s African American Culture and Community,” will air on DCTV 23 and all Douglas County social media platforms on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at 7 p.m.
For more information, email tabrieahcobb@douglascountyga.gov.
