The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted recently to recognize Nov. 6-12, 2022 as “International Care and Kindness Week."
“As we enter into the holidays of Thanksgiving, Christmas and other traditions, we must take into account that we have dealt with a pandemic and life has been hard on many of our citizens,” said Dr. Romona Jackson Jones, Chairman of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. “We must consider how we treat one another with kindness and care impacts our fellow citizens.”
Anyone wanting to serve their community can seek opportunities by joining Pilot International in friendship and service.
The Pilot’s motto is to “Do More, Care More, and Be More.” The Pilot Club of Sweetwater’s chapter serves the Douglas County area. Pilot International was founded in Macon in 1921 and is a volunteer, nonprofit community service organization that seeks to promote programs and activities that influence positive change in communities throughout the world through education, volunteerism, financial support, and research.
