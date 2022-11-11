BOC Kindness

The Board of Commissioners recently proclaimed Nov. 6-12, 2022, as “International Care and Kindness Week."

 BOC/Special

“As we enter into the holidays of Thanksgiving, Christmas and other traditions, we must take into account that we have dealt with a pandemic and life has been hard on many of our citizens,” said Dr. Romona Jackson Jones, Chairman of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. “We must consider how we treat one another with kindness and care impacts our fellow citizens.”

