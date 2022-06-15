SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners earlier this month unanimously approved a proclamation acknowledging the legacy and the many contributions the Kiwanis Club of Douglas County has made in the community since becoming chartered in June 1972.
Today, the club sponsors seven Key Clubs at the following high schools: Alexander High School, Chapel Hill High School, Douglas County High Schools, Harvester Christian Academy, Lithia Springs High School, New Manchester High School, and South Paulding High School. Each year a scholarship is offered to a graduating senior from each club.
The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County works to help various youth organizations throughout the county. These organizations are Special Olympics, Boys & Girls Club, Boy Scouts, A Gift of Love, S.H.A.R.E. House, and many others. Each year the club sponsors Kids Christmas Special, which serves 140 needy youth in elementary school by providing Christmas gifts for them and their families.
The county proclaims Wednesday, July 27, to be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County.
