SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners proclaimed the week of April 18-24, as National Volunteer Week in Douglas County during a meeting earlier this month.
Susan Culpepper, UGA Douglas County Extension Coordinator, announced how pleased she was to read the proclamation from the BOC during the virtual held meeting.
“This is a way to say thank you to all volunteers for all types of services, along with their commitment to those services,” said Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones. “The critical importance of volunteers has been on display recently because of the pandemic and I’m honored to celebrate this week with them.”
Jones made brief remarks at a recognition event at the Master Gardner greenhouse off Dorris Road in Douglasville, on April 22.
Kevin Livingston, UGA Agricultural and Natural Resources Agent for Douglas County, introduced “Agga,” a mascot from the Center of Urban Agriculture out of Griffin, which has been on tour in Douglas County to promote agriculture.
“Agga and extension volunteers traveled to various schools like Mirror Lake Elementary and Eastside Elementary last week to promote food gardening and healthy living,” Livingston said.
