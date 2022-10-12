Cybersecurity

The Board of Commissioners voted Oct. 4 to adopt a resolution recognizing October as National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and to help citizens and businesses protect themselves against cyber threats, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted and unanimously passed a proclamation.

Investing time, effort, and energy to maintain the security of data and technology systems is a personal responsibility where everyone takes part,” said Romona Jackson Jones, chairman of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. “Protecting our citizens and businesses serve as a priority and bringing attention to cyber threats is essential for favorable outcomes.”

