October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and to help citizens and businesses protect themselves against cyber threats, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted and unanimously passed a proclamation.
Investing time, effort, and energy to maintain the security of data and technology systems is a personal responsibility where everyone takes part,” said Romona Jackson Jones, chairman of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. “Protecting our citizens and businesses serve as a priority and bringing attention to cyber threats is essential for favorable outcomes.”
Alex Betancourt, Douglas County’s chief technology officer, presented the proclamation at the BOC Oct. 4 meeting.
“We strive to protect our citizens and businesses, so they are not tricked by cybercriminals,” said Betancourt. “Cyber-attacks can damage your finances and reputation. That’s why it is paramount for the private and public sector to safeguard online accounts.”
The proclamation states that many users are increasingly comfortable sharing personal information online. Businesses and governments store essential private information in technology systems. These technology infrastructures face increasing threats from spyware, ransomware, and other malicious cyber activities focused on robbing us of our financial resources, personal information, and privacy through ransoms, identity theft and fraud.
