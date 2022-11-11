The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously, 5-0, during their legislative meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, to honor retired educators by proclaiming Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, as “Retired Educators Day."
“It’s important to honor the dedication and commitment of our retired educators because of the countless hours provided to our students in Douglas County,” said Romona Jackson Jones, chairman of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. “Retired educators have left a footprint on the minds and characters of so many students who have contributed as citizens in our society.”
