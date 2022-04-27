The Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a proclamation at the April 19 legislative meeting recognizing the Douglas-Carroll-Paulding Counties Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.
Members of the sorority, dressed in crimson and cream, were acknowledged for its 15-years of dedicated community service for improving the quality of life for the citizens of Douglas, Carroll, and Paulding Counties.
“Thank you for always showing up in the community. You all support so many of my projects,” said Vice Chair-elect & District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan. “Your sisterhood of service has indeed been a blessing to the citizens you have served over the last 15-years; congratulations.”
The major programs of the Sorority are based upon the Five-Point Programmatic Thrust: economic growth, educational development, international awareness and involvement, physical and mental health, and political awareness and involvement. Throughout the years of the sorority’s existence, a wide range of programs addressing education, health, international development, and the strengthening of African American families have evolved.
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated was founded on January 13, 1913, by 22 collegiate women at Howard University to promote academic excellence and aid those in need. The Douglas-Carroll-Paulding Counties Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated was chartered on April 22, 2007.
